Wang Yi refutes attacks by U.S., Japan on China at EAS

Xinhua) 07:54, August 05, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Wednesday sternly refuted remarks made by the United States and Japan on issues related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong and their attacks on China on grounds of human rights.

That came as Wang asked for the floor for the second time in response to the above-mentioned accusations, after he had delivered a speech concerning East Asia cooperation via video link at the 11th East Asia Summit (EAS) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Noting such smearing remarks are cliche that is not worthy of refuting at all and the ASEAN countries have not echoed, Wang said China nevertheless has the right for sure to make refutation based on the reciprocity principle.

As affairs related to Xinjiang and Hong Kong are all China's internal affairs, Wang said making irresponsible remarks over China's internal affairs has seriously breached the basic norms governing international relations, and undermined the principle of sovereign equality.

"For such abominable behavior, we will resolutely make refutation each and every time it comes up," added Wang.

In recent years, the people of Uygur ethnic group in Xinjiang have experienced a doubling of their population, the constant increase of income year by year and elevation of education level, Wang said. "How come there is the so-called 'genocide'?"

He said the previous massive killing exercised by the United States on American Indians is the real genocide, and the massive casualties suffered by innocent civilians as a result of warfare waged by the United States worldwide are crimes against humanity in name and in fact.

Wang said that the Xinjiang government has repeatedly refuted all kinds of lies using facts and data. Ethnic minorities in Xinjiang, including the Uygur ethnic group, have stood up and used their own experiences to fight back against all kinds of misinformation.

"However, the United States has turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to this. Where is your conscience? Where is your credibility?" Wang asked, adding that the paranoia the U.S. had shown is typical Western-style arrogance and impertinence.

He said the enactment of the national security law in Hong Kong and the reform of the electoral system have restored stability and improved the rule of law in Hong Kong, and ensured the legitimate rights and interests of Hong Kong residents and all people living in Hong Kong, making "one country, two systems" go steadily and far. He added that 70 percent of Hong Kong people are satisfied with the current situation.

"Now you are expressing your so-called concerns, then what are you concerned about? You want Hong Kong to return to chaos and turmoil, and 'Hong Kong independence' forces to take to the streets again? Is that what you want?" Wang asked.

"I want to make this clear: drop illusion about the idea. It is impossible for you to see that day!" Wang said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)