U.S. media "hysterically" push anti-Chinese coverage, even during Olympics: British expert

Xinhua) 09:14, August 05, 2021

People walk on a street in New York, the United States, July 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)

The New York Times, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal "spew an endless daily conveyor belt of anti-Chinese stories" that strive to undermine the country's developments, "often on utterly ridiculous premises," said British political analyst Tom Fowdy.

MOSCOW, Aug. 4 (Xinhua) -- U.S. media coverage of China's successes, including at the current Olympic Games in Tokyo, aims to reset China's public image by discrediting the country's achievements, British political analyst Tom Fowdy has said in a recent article published by RT.

In his article published Friday, Fowdy studied how a negative portrayal of China has become a necessary component of almost all U.S. media coverage with regard to China's achievements in all domains, whether it be sport, trade, technology or medicine.

Fowdy pointed to a recent article published in the New York Times on China's Olympic champions and their alleged involvement in a strict government-run system that strives to train gold medalists.

Demonstrators march during a protest against Asian hate in the Chinatown neighborhood of New York, the United States, March 20, 2021.(Photo by Michael Nagle/Xinhua)

"The fact that the New York Times could produce such an utterly dreadful article on China is not surprising, yet it is endemic of a broader trend in U.S. media, which, in line with the government's foreign policy, has become as negative, vilifying and outright hysterical as possible," he wrote.

Fowdy said the United States is so fueled by its insecurity and obsessed with "geopolitical competition" that it is blindly using its media to negatively frame China and scrutinize and undermine any kind of victory.

The New York Times, Washington Post and the Wall Street Journal "spew an endless daily conveyor belt of anti-Chinese stories" that strive to undermine the country's developments, "often on utterly ridiculous premises," he wrote.

Washington fears that China may excel to a point where it will challenge U.S. hegemony and its alleged supremacy and has sadly "lost its ability to reason" and understand the world as it is and this is clearly portrayed in such articles, Fowdy added.

