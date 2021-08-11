Tomato harvest season in NW China's Xinjiang

Ecns.cn) 09:21, August 11, 2021

Tomatoes are dried in Yanqi Reclaimed Land, which is under the jurisdiction of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on August 10, 2021. (Photo/ Bai Kebin)

60, 000 mu (4, 000 hectares) tomatoes cultivated in the reclaimed land enters harvest season. Workers are busy drying the ripe tomatoes on the boards.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)