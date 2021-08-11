Home>>
Tomato harvest season in NW China's Xinjiang
(Ecns.cn) 09:21, August 11, 2021
Tomatoes are dried in Yanqi Reclaimed Land, which is under the jurisdiction of Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on August 10, 2021. (Photo/ Bai Kebin)
60, 000 mu (4, 000 hectares) tomatoes cultivated in the reclaimed land enters harvest season. Workers are busy drying the ripe tomatoes on the boards.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xinjiang residents use personal experiences to refute human rights violation lies
- Depicting beauty of Xinjiang on a small tambourine
- Sci-tech innovation advances Tibet's agricultural development
- More farm products meet national standards in Q2: ministry
- Xinjiang meteorological workers strive for rainbow forecast accuracy
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.