More farm products meet national standards in Q2: ministry
BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- More agricultural products in China met quality and safety standards in the second quarter of this year, official sampling results show.
During the period, 97.8 percent of the sampled farm produce, covering vegetables, fruits, tea, livestock and aquatic products, met national standards, up 0.7 percentage points year on year, said the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.
Livestock products boasted the highest qualified rate at 99 percent, followed by tea and vegetables.
The second quarter's sampling involved 109 cities in 31 provincial-level regions nationwide, according to the ministry.
It also urged local agricultural authorities to crack down on defective products and ramp up regulation to ensure food safety.
