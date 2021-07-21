Languages

Mechanization makes the toughest agricultural day easier in S China

(Xinhua) 14:15, July 21, 2021

 

Farmers in a village in Hunan, south China, have to harvest early rice and plant late rice in a single day. Let's see how mechanization helps them complete the mission.

