Mechanization makes the toughest agricultural day easier in S China
(Xinhua) 14:15, July 21, 2021
Farmers in a village in Hunan, south China, have to harvest early rice and plant late rice in a single day. Let's see how mechanization helps them complete the mission.
Photos
