Rice transplanting totally mechanized in N China’s Tianjin

People's Daily Online) 14:49, June 01, 2021

Modern transplanting machines operate in Beichen District of north China’s Tianjin Municipality. (Photo provided by Publicity Department of Beichen District)

A total of 16,000 mu (about 1,067 hectares) of rice has been transplanted with machines in Beichen District of north China’s Tianjin Municipality in recent days.

The mechanization rate of rice transplanting has reached 100 percent in Beichen District, where environmentally friendly measures have been taken on pest prevention and control to ensure food safety, according to Liu Hongjun, a section chief of the district’s Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee.

Meanwhile, the rice-fish farming system has been promoted in this area so as to achieve the high-quality development of agriculture.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)