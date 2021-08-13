China's Xinjiang now has over 10,000 5G base stations

URUMQI, Aug. 13 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has built 10,490 5G base stations to date, amid efforts to accelerate the upgrade of its digital infrastructure, local authorities said on Friday.

In the first half of 2021, the region has invested more than 1 billion yuan (about 154 million U.S. dollars) to accelerate the construction and development of its 5G infrastructure and facilities.

By the end of this year, all the main urban areas of Xinjiang's prefecture-level cities, all its counties and major scenic spots are expected to be covered by the network, said the regional communications administration.

China has taken a global lead in 5G development and completed the construction of the world's largest 5G standalone network, with some 961,000 5G base stations built as of July 18.

