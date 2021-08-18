Home>>
Bosten lake, a paradise for waterfowls in NW China
(CGTN) 14:02, August 18, 2021
Located in Bayingolin Mongol Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Bosten Lake is a paradise for waterfowls.
It is the largest inland freshwater lake in the country, thus it was called "West Sea" in ancient times. Rich in fishes, the lake is now the largest fishery base in Xinjiang and it attracts numerous waterfowls.
Years of environmental protection has turned the lake into an ideal destination for both wildlife and humans.
(All photos taken by Nian Lei)
