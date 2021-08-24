Herdsmen prepare winter food for livestock in Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:23, August 24, 2021

Oxen graze on the Barkol grassland in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2021. Herdsmen on the Barkol grassland are busy reaping grasses to be stored as the winter food for their livestock. (Xinhua/Gao Han)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)