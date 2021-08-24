Home>>
Herdsmen prepare winter food for livestock in Xinjiang
(Xinhua) 09:23, August 24, 2021
Oxen graze on the Barkol grassland in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Aug. 20, 2021. Herdsmen on the Barkol grassland are busy reaping grasses to be stored as the winter food for their livestock. (Xinhua/Gao Han)
