Short-video director from Xinjiang records colorful life behind camera lens

People's Daily Online) 15:26, August 20, 2021

Online English teacher Saibire is a girl from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, who enjoys shooting short videos about daily life in her leisure time.

She films delicious food at the Grand Bazaar, artistic works in the Xinjiang Art Museum, as well as the beautiful scenery at Mount Nanshan, which is known as "the backyard garden of Urumqi". In addition, she relishes in the chance to translate interesting things into English and edit them into short videos designed for children.

Let's go and watch the video together to get a sense of this girl's exuberance.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)