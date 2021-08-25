Costume designer from Xinjiang leads a fulfilling life

People's Daily Online) 09:51, August 25, 2021

Zuolipiye runs a garment factory in Hotan, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, together with her husband. As the factory's designer, she has opted to integrate Atlas silk designs into the clothing, producing products that display a mix of ethnic characteristics and high fashion. Her husband is in charge of sales and marketing, his role proving to be a perfect match for the enterprising couple.

Now, the duo have set up their own store that has since witnessed an uptick in sales.

After a full day's work, they will play and study together with their three children, enjoying a life brimming with happiness.

