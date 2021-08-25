Home>>
Costume designer from Xinjiang leads a fulfilling life
(People's Daily Online) 09:51, August 25, 2021
Zuolipiye runs a garment factory in Hotan, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, together with her husband. As the factory's designer, she has opted to integrate Atlas silk designs into the clothing, producing products that display a mix of ethnic characteristics and high fashion. Her husband is in charge of sales and marketing, his role proving to be a perfect match for the enterprising couple.
Now, the duo have set up their own store that has since witnessed an uptick in sales.
After a full day's work, they will play and study together with their three children, enjoying a life brimming with happiness.
(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Herdsmen prepare winter food for livestock in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang redux: Moving towards the Belt and Road in China’s northwest
- Harvesters in Xinjiang reap tomatoes across thousands of hectares
- Short-video director from Xinjiang records colorful life behind camera lens
- County in NW China’s Xinjiang embraces harvest season for chili peppers
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.