Explore fascinating autumnal vistas in NW China's Xinjiang

People's Daily Online) 16:14, August 25, 2021

Photo shows an autumnal view of the Keketuohai scenic area in Fuyun county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)

The Keketuohai scenic area in Fuyun county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region recently revealed a fascinating autumnal look featuring valleys, forests, flowering shrubs, and grassland.

“Keketuohai” in the Kazak language means “green woods”. But in the Mongolian language, it means “blue river bends” due to the fact that the gorgeous Irtysh River flows through it.

