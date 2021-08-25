Home>>
Explore fascinating autumnal vistas in NW China's Xinjiang
(People's Daily Online) 16:14, August 25, 2021
|Photo shows an autumnal view of the Keketuohai scenic area in Fuyun county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region. (Photo/People's Daily Online)
The Keketuohai scenic area in Fuyun county, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region recently revealed a fascinating autumnal look featuring valleys, forests, flowering shrubs, and grassland.
“Keketuohai” in the Kazak language means “green woods”. But in the Mongolian language, it means “blue river bends” due to the fact that the gorgeous Irtysh River flows through it.
(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
- Xinjiang’s Jeminay County paints a vivid picture of bright dandelions
- Costume designer from Xinjiang leads a fulfilling life
- Herdsmen prepare winter food for livestock in Xinjiang
- Xinjiang redux: Moving towards the Belt and Road in China’s northwest
- Harvesters in Xinjiang reap tomatoes across thousands of hectares
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.