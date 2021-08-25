Eurasia commodity online expo opens in China's Xinjiang
URUMQI, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- The (China) Eurasia Commodity and Trade Online Expo 2021 opened Wednesday in Urumqi, capital of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
Aimed at building a Silk Road commerce and trade platform for win-win economic cooperation, the online expo attracted 1,323 exhibitors and 1,865 buyers from 25 countries.
The online exhibition hall has been divided into four areas with nine themes covering tourism, textiles, agricultural products and food, among others.
From Aug. 25, 2021 to Aug. 24, 2022, the online platform will provide exhibition services for exhibitors for one year, as well as long-term digital services for them, said Mamtimin Hadir, acting mayor of Urumqi.
The expo has become an important platform for promoting economic cooperation, trade exchange among Asian and European countries since the first commodity expo was held in 2015.
