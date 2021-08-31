Development in China's Xinjiang evident: experts

Xinhua) 08:37, August 31, 2021

Experts have said that there is no denying that China's Xinjiang has been undergoing tremendous development in the past few decades.

The population of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region increased by 18.52 percent from 2010 to 2020, the country's seventh population census showed.

From 1955 to 2020, Xinjiang's GDP and per capita GDP, respectively, increased by about 160 times and 30 times at constant prices to reach 1.4 trillion yuan (216.2 billion U.S. dollars) and 53,593 yuan (8,280 U.S. dollars). From 1978 to 2020, the per capita disposable income of both urban and rural residents saw an increase of over 100 times.

