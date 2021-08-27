Quotable Quotes: Xi Jinping on ethnic unity, development

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, waves to villagers while inspecting Galai Village of Nyingchi, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, July 21, 2021. (Xinhua/Li Xueren)

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China is a unified multi-ethnic country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has always attached great importance to work on ethnic affairs, leading related work to a new stage through innovation and development.

The following are some highlights of his remarks:

-- Developing sound viewpoints on the motherland, nation, culture, and history is central to building a cultural home shared by all ethnic groups and fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation.

-- We will encourage more exchanges and interactions among different ethnic groups, helping them remain closely united like the seeds of a pomegranate that stick together, and work jointly for common prosperity and development.

-- Not a single ethnic group should be left behind in China's efforts to fully build a modern socialist country.

-- All ethnic groups as one family -- this is one of the fundamental guarantees for the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

-- Ethnic unity is the cornerstone of development and progress.

-- To improve our work in ethnic affairs in the current era, we must strengthen Party leadership in this regard.

-- All 56 ethnic groups of China are equal members in the big family of the Chinese nation.

