Xi's remarks on China-Russia partnership for new era

Xinhua) 09:19, August 27, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 26 (Xinhua) -- China and Russia, as comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era, should deepen cooperation against interference and firmly hold their respective national future in their own hands, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday.

In a phone conversation, Xi exchanged views with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, on vaccine cooperation, anti-politicization of COVID-19 origins tracing, the Afghanistan issue and others, demonstrating their resolve to deepen partnership and address pressing issues facing the international community.

Xi has been, on various bilateral and multilateral occasions, playing a leading role in promoting strategic coordination and comprehensive practical cooperation between China and Russia.

On June 28, Xi and Putin issued a joint statement, officially deciding to extend the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

During their talks via video link, Xi hailed the 20th anniversary of the signing of the treaty, and said that the treaty has established the idea of enduring friendship, which conforms to the fundamental interests of the two countries as well as the themes of the times of peace and development.

Xi referred to the current China-Russia ties as "mature, stable and solid," able to "withstand the test of any change in the international situation."

Noting their close coordination in international affairs, Xi said the two countries have jointly safeguarded real multilateralism as well as international fairness and justice.

On May 19, Xi and Putin witnessed the ground-breaking ceremony of a bilateral nuclear energy cooperation project, Tianwan nuclear power plant and Xudapu nuclear power plant, via video link.

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic unseen in a century, China and Russia have firmly supported each other and cooperated closely and effectively, which is a vivid demonstration of the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for a new era, Xi said at the ceremony.

"Responding to climate change is a common task for all countries," Xi said, adding that China and Russia should promote more low-carbon cooperation projects and play a constructive role in achieving global sustainable development goals.

The year 2020 was extraordinary for China, Russia and the world at large. On Dec. 28, Xi said in a telephone conversation with Putin that true gold can stand the test of fire, and the difficult period has given more prominence to the unique strength and great value of the China-Russia relationship.

Xi stressed that China-Russia ties boast strong endogenous power and independent value, which will not be affected by changes in the international arena or by any other factors.

By strengthening strategic cooperation, China and Russia can effectively resist any attempt to suppress and divide the two countries, and meanwhile forge a solid shield to safeguard international fairness and justice, Xi said.

In 2020, the two countries also jointly celebrated the 75th anniversary of the victory of the World Anti-Fascist War and the founding of the United Nations, and launched the China-Russia Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation program.

On Aug. 26, 2020, Xi and Putin exchanged congratulatory letters marking the start of the Year of Scientific and Technological Innovation between the two countries.

The Chinese president expressed his belief that the two countries' successful practice in jointly fighting the pandemic and tiding over difficulties would surely be transformed into a powerful driving force for strengthening bilateral exchanges and cooperation.

Russia and China have always strived to build a more fair, balanced and stable international order, said Vladimir Petrovsky, chief researcher at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

The two countries are playing an important stabilizing role on the international stage by developing bilateral ties and actively participating in international affairs, he said.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)