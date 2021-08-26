Xi calls for deeper China-Russia cooperation against interference

Xinhua) 10:09, August 26, 2021

Constructors work at the construction site of the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge, Aug. 17, 2021.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Russia, as comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era, should deepen cooperation against interference.

In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Xi said the two countries should firmly keep their respective future in their own hands.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)