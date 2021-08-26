Home>>
Xi calls for deeper China-Russia cooperation against interference
(Xinhua) 10:09, August 26, 2021
Constructors work at the construction site of the China-Russia Tongjiang-Nizhneleninskoye cross-border railway bridge, Aug. 17, 2021.(Xinhua/Zhang Tao)
BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China and Russia, as comprehensive strategic partners of coordination for a new era, should deepen cooperation against interference.
In a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, Xi said the two countries should firmly keep their respective future in their own hands.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)
Photos
- Dance show saluting traditional culture of the Song Dynasty makes its debut
- Village in SW China’s Yunnan embraces prosperity through agricultural tourism
- Eighth birthday for pair of giant pandas celebrated in Haikou, Hainan province
- Olympic gold medalists portrayed in Shanxi artist’s polymer clay sculptures
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.