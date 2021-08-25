Xi inspects northern Chinese city of Chengde
Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, conducts field research on the preservation and development of cultural heritage at Chengde Mountain Resort during an inspection tour of Chengde in north China's Hebei Province, Aug. 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)
SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Tuesday inspected the city of Chengde in north China's Hebei Province.
Xi went to the Chengde Mountain Resort, the Puning Temple, the Chengde Museum, a village and a community-based service center for elderly home care.
He conducted field research on the preservation and development of cultural heritage, as well as the topics of religious affairs, ethnic unity, rural vitalization and elderly care services.
