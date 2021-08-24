Home>>
Xi stresses developing green economy, furthering ecological progress
(Xinhua) 15:09, August 24, 2021
SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday stressed the importance of developing the green economy and furthering ecological progress.
Xi made the remarks while visiting the Saihanba forest farm in north China's Hebei Province.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
