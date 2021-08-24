We Are China

Xi stresses developing green economy, furthering ecological progress

Xinhua) 15:09, August 24, 2021

SHIJIAZHUANG, Aug. 24 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, on Monday stressed the importance of developing the green economy and furthering ecological progress.

Xi made the remarks while visiting the Saihanba forest farm in north China's Hebei Province.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)