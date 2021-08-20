Home>>
Xi replies to letter from veteran Party chiefs of border villages in SW China
(Xinhua) 14:10, August 20, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged veteran Party chiefs from border villages of southwest China's Yunnan Province to play an exemplary role in leading villagers in building a beautiful homeland, maintaining ethnic unity, and safeguarding territorial integrity.
Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks Thursday in his letter replying to 10 veteran Party chiefs from nine border villages of Cangyuan Wa Autonomous County.
