Xi supports and values work of Chinese medical workers

Xinhua) 09:55, August 20, 2021

A medical worker takes a swab sample from a woman at a COVID-19 nucleic acid testing site in Jiangning District of Nanjing, capital city of east China's Jiangsu Province, Aug. 12, 2021. (Xinhua/Ji Chunpeng)

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Thursday marks China's Doctors' Day, also known as Medical Workers' Day.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, has on many occasions praised the country's medical personnel for their contributions in safeguarding the people's well-being.

The following are main points of some remarks he made in this regard:

-- Medical workers nationwide are guardians of the health of the people.

-- At the vital time in the fight against the COVID-19 epidemic, Chinese medical workers lived up to the trust given to them by the Party and the people. They rose to the challenge and put up an iron wall against the virus with great sacrifice and devotion.

-- Medical workers on the front line are the most admirable people in the new era. I would like to express my greatest respect to you all.

-- Medical workers are the backbone force in defeating the epidemic. They ought to be protected, cared for and supported in every way so as to maintain their fighting power, vitality and health in the anti-epidemic fight.

-- Chinese medical workers should work hard to promote medical progress, and make new contributions to advancing the Health China initiative and people's health and well-being.

-- Practitioners of traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) should boost their national confidence, work to accelerate the modernization of the TCM industry and introduce TCM to the world.

