President Xi Jinping's solicitude for Tibetans
(People's Daily App) 15:13, August 19, 2021
China's Tibet Autonomous Region is celebrating the 70th anniversary of peaceful liberation on Thursday. Let's review President Xi's moments with Tibetan people when he visited Tibet respectively in 1998, 2011 and 2021.
