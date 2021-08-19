China holds celebration of 70th anniversary of Tibet's peaceful liberation

Xinhua) 10:20, August 19, 2021

LHASA, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- China on Thursday held a grand gathering to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet.

The event was held in Lhasa, capital of the Tibet Autonomous Region.

The national flag of the People's Republic of China was raised at the beginning of the celebration. People sang the national anthem.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)