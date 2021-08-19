Top political advisor leads delegation to Tibet for 70th anniversary of peaceful liberation

Xinhua) 09:02, August 19, 2021

A central delegation is warmly welcomed by representatives from various ethnic groups and from all walks of life at an airport in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region. The central delegation led by Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, arrived in Lhasa to attend celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet, Aug. 18, 2021. (Xinhua/Huang Jingwen)

LHASA, Aug. 18 (Xinhua) -- A central delegation led by China's top political advisor Wang Yang arrived in Lhasa, capital of southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, on Wednesday to attend celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet.

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, waved to the crowds as the delegation was warmly welcomed at the Gonggar Airport by representatives from various ethnic groups and from all walks of life.

In the afternoon, Wang led all members of the central delegation to the Tibet Museum to attend the opening ceremony of an exhibition on achievements made during the 70 years since the peaceful liberation of Tibet and visited the exhibition.

The exhibition covers different historical periods in Tibet during the past seven decades, including the peaceful liberation, the democratic reform, the establishment of the autonomous region, the socialist construction, the reform and opening-up, and the new era, showcasing the significant progress achieved in Tibet's economic and social development under the leadership of the CPC.

Entrusted by the CPC Central Committee and Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, Wang paid a visit to leading officials in Tibet and veteran senior officials, among others, at Lhasa Hotel.

Wang recognized the high reputation they enjoy among various ethnic groups and their important contributions to developing Tibet.

Expressing their gratitude, attendees of the meeting vowed to unswervingly follow the CPC and make further contributions to Tibet's stability and development.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)