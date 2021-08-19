Home>>
How do Tibetans make incense?
(People's Daily App) 15:05, August 19, 2021
Tibetan incense originated in 7th century temples and was later used in ordinary family life. With herbal, agarwood and sandalwood as its main ingredients, Tibetan incense has a sweet, bitter medicinal scent that helps clear the mood, calm the spirit and aid sleep.
Grind the wood into powder, blend in medicinal materials and extrude the paste with a bull horn. Cut even strips and leave them to dry. Watch the process here.
