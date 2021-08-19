Home>>
China willing to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Arab states: Xi
(Xinhua) 11:03, August 19, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the fifth China-Arab States Expo that opened Thursday in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, saying China is willing to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Arab states.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi says China to expand cooperation with Iraq
- Xi calls for steady development of China-Iran partnership
- Key takeaways on latest Belt and Road Initiative developments
- Xi stresses promoting common prosperity amid high-quality development, forestalling major financial risks
- Xi extends condolences to Algerian president over forest fires
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.