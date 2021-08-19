China willing to advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Arab states: Xi

Xinhua) 11:03, August 19, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the fifth China-Arab States Expo that opened Thursday in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, saying China is willing to jointly promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Arab states.

