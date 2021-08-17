Xi extends condolences to Algerian president over forest fires

August 17, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 17 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a message of condolence to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune over the recent forest fires that caused heavy casualties in the country.

On behalf of the Chinese government and people, Xi expressed deep condolences to the victims and extended sincere sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured.

