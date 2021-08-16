Home>>
Int'l youths encouraged by Xi's letter on promoting exchanges
(Xinhua) 08:24, August 16, 2021
Young foreigners in China, motivated by Chinese President Xi Jinping's reply letter to representatives of foreign participants at Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD), have pledged to further contribute to promoting exchanges and dialogues between China and the rest of the world.
