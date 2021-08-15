Xi's article on enhancing Party's political building to be published

BEIJING, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on summing up the Party's historical experience and strengthening its political building will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Monday in this year's 16th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

