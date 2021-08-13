Xi Jinping on building eco-civilization

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visits a section of the Lijiang River and learns about local efforts in the ecological conservation of the river in Yangshuo, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, April 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

BEIJING, Aug. 12 (Xinhua) -- The 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) period is a vital phase for China's ecological conservation drive that aims for overall green transformation of economic and social development through coordinated progress on such fronts as pollution reduction and carbon emission cut.

Over the years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stressed advancing ecological civilization on many occasions.

"Lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets," the frequently-quoted words by Xi have been a key component of his thoughts on ecological progress.

The following are some highlights of his recent remarks:

-- Ecology is resource, wealth and treasure.

-- Recognizing that "our solutions are in nature," we could strive to find development opportunities while preserving nature, and achieve win-win in both ecological conservation and high-quality development.

-- China should ensure the complete, accurate and comprehensive implementation of the new development concept, maintain the strategic resolve and plan economic and social development with a lofty goal of achieving harmonious coexistence between humans and nature.

-- One of the key characteristics of China's socialist modernization is human-nature harmony.

-- To peak carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality is an extensive and profound systemic reform for the economy and society, and should be incorporated into the overall layout of building an ecological civilization.

-- Peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality are a solemn commitment to the world and also a profound economic and social transformation that is by no means easy.

-- China will establish a sound mechanism for realizing the value of ecological products so that the protection and restoration of the ecology and environment can be awarded a reasonable return, and the cost of damaging the environment paid correspondingly.

-- As a participant, contributor and trailblazer in global ecological conservation, China is firmly committed to putting multilateralism into action and defending the international system with the UN at its core and the international order underpinned by international law so as to enhance global governance on the environment.

