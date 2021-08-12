Xi's efforts to promote China's winter sports

(People's Daily App) 15:07, August 12, 2021

The Tokyo Olympic Games end today and the world moves on to preparing for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. President Xi Jinping has always been committed to promoting the development of winter sports in China. In Xi's view, hosting the Winter Olympics can promote winter sports and improve the health of the Chinese people.

