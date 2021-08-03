Home>>
Spirit of Zunyi Meeting | Stories shared by Xi Jinping
(Xinhua) 08:09, August 03, 2021
The Zunyi Meeting is known as an important wartime meeting in the history of the Communist Party of China (CPC). "The Party, the Red Army and China's revolution were saved at the most perilous moment," Chinese President Xi Jinping said, adding that the Zunyi Meeting's distinct features still have significance today.
