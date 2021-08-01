Xi's article on strengthening history education in Chinese military to be published

Xinhua) 11:05, August 01, 2021

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- An article by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on strengthening education on the history of the Party and the military and their glorious traditions among officers and soldiers of the armed forces to ensure their following of the CPC's leadership will be published.

The article by Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, will be published on Sunday in this year's 15th issue of the Qiushi Journal, a flagship magazine of the CPC Central Committee.

Firmly following the Party's leadership is the fundamental reason why the People's Liberation Army triumphed over all kinds of trials and tribulations, and advanced from victory to victory, Xi said in the article.

The troops should be armed with the thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics for a new era and the Party's strategy on strengthening military capabilities for the new era, the article said.

Under any circumstances and at any time, the Chinese armed forces must always remain loyal to the Party, socialism, the country and the people, it noted.

Over a long period of practice, the Chinese armed forces have developed a complete set of fine traditions, which are the fundamental principles and contents of its political work, said the article.

The article called for deepened understanding of the significance of the armed forces' political work, conducting Party history education in light of actual conditions, thus guiding servicemen to stay true to the original aspiration and mission, and pass on the fine traditions forged by their forefathers.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)