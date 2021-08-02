Home>>
Xi Jinping: Guarding national treasure
(Xinhua) 08:35, August 02, 2021
China's Fuzhou is the host city of the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee of UNESCO. A lot of cultural heritage sites there were preserved by Xi Jinping, who once worked as the city's Party chief. Check out the stories of Xi Jinping and the national treasure he helped protected.
