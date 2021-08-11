Xi replies to letter from young foreign participants at Global Young Leaders Dialogue

Xinhua) 14:16, August 11, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping has hailed representatives of young foreign participants at the Global Young Leaders Dialogue (GYLD) for their active efforts to visit various parts of China and deepen their understanding of the country.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, encouraged them to further exchanges and mutual learning, and contribute to the building of a community with a shared future for humanity.

Xi made the remarks Tuesday in his reply letter to 36 representatives of young foreign participants at the GYLD. These representatives are from 28 countries.

Initiated by Chinese think tanks, GYLD offers a platform for the sharing of ideas and mutual learning among young people from different countries and fields.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)