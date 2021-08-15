Communist Party of China puts people first, says Chilean party leader

Xinhua) 09:11, August 15, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Feb. 19, 2021 shows tourists and villagers dancing on a square at Huawu Village in Xinren Miao Township, Qianxi City, southwest China's Guizhou Province. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)

China's handling of COVID-19 is a case in point since Beijing's response arose from putting the people first, Chilean lawmaker and president of the Communist Party of Chile Guillermo Teillier said.

SANTIAGO, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) puts the people first and makes the role of the people in the governing process clear, Chilean lawmaker and president of the Communist Party of Chile Guillermo Teillier has said recently.

"Many wonder how the CPC can lead this enormous country of so many millions of inhabitants and how it has managed to overcome the backward conditions that existed many years ago. And that is precisely because of the philosophy of governance proposed by the CPC," he said.

China's handling of COVID-19 is a case in point since Beijing's response arose from putting the people first, he said.

Those measures "made it (China) a pioneer in this field worldwide," said Teillier.

Farmers pick tea leaves at Wulilu tea garden in Baisha Li Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province, June 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

He also appreciated China's battle against poverty, noting that the country lifted "a large part of humanity" out of extreme poverty. "I think that it is a very important first step," said Teillier.

China's achievement makes its role in global matters "essential," he added, citing China's multi-dimensional cooperation with international organizations in areas such as public health and environment.

China has offered to share its progress with the whole world, noted Teillier, adding that China's opening up is "not an opening with just an economic vision, but also a humanistic vision."

Yan Jiaxin (2nd R) and other female workers make handicraft goods in Qiaotuo Village of Tai'an County, Anshan, northeast China's Liaoning Province, March 4, 2021. (Xinhua/Yao Jianfeng)

The Chilean party leader expressed his confidence in the successful advance of socialism with Chinese characteristics.

To learn more from China's experience, exchanges between the CPC and other political parties worldwide are "extraordinarily instructive," he said.

"We are interested in talking about economy, about trade exchange, cultural exchange and whatever else we can. We are willing and open to it," he said.

