Study outline on Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy published

Xinhua) 09:33, August 17, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- An outline for studying Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy has been published.

The book's compilation was co-organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and China's foreign ministry. It was published jointly by the People's Publishing House and the Xuexi Publishing House.

With 14 chapters and nearly 100,000 Chinese characters in total, the book systematically explains the significance, essence and implications of Xi Jinping Thought on Diplomacy.

It fully reflects the contribution of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the arena of foreign affairs, according to the publishers.

