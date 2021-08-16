Home>>
Xi exchanges congratulations with Iranian president on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties
(Xinhua) 09:55, August 16, 2021
BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.
