Xi exchanges congratulations with Iranian president on 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties

Xinhua) 09:55, August 16, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday exchanged congratulatory messages with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)