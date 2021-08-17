Home>>
Xibaipo Spirit | Stories Shared by Xi Jinping
At a key meeting of the CPC in 1949, Mao Zedong called on all Party members to stick to "two musts," which were later called the "Xibaipo spirit." Today, the spirit is still celebrated among CPC members, including the Party's top leader Xi Jinping.
