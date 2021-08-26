Xi eyes deeper vaccine cooperation with Russia

Xinhua) 10:12, August 26, 2021

Photo taken on June 1, 2021 shows vials of the Sinopharm vaccine in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Aug. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Wednesday that China is ready to work with Russia to deepen cooperation on vaccine development and production and ensure the safety and stability of the global supply chain for vaccines.

Xi made the remarks in a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

