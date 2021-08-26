Home>>
Things involving ethnic minorities weigh on Xi's mind
(People's Daily App) 10:57, August 26, 2021
Poverty alleviation for ethnic minorities has always weighed on President Xi Jinping's mind. Whenever he goes to an ethnic minority community, he visits the kitchens and bathrooms of local residents, and asks about their education, medical care and income.
