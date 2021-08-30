Home>>
View of Zhagana scenic area in Diebu County, Gansu
(Xinhua) 09:10, August 30, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Aug. 28, 2021 shows tourists walking on a wooden walkway at Zhagana scenic area in Diebu County of Gannan Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua/Du Zheyu)
