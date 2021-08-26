Home>>
In Pics: A glimpse of salt heaps in Gansu
(Ecns.cn) 10:50, August 26, 2021
Workers pile up dried salt at a Gaotai County, Zhangye, Gansu Province. The history of cultivating and dry lake salts in the county could be derived from over 2,000 years ago in the Han Dynasty (202 BC-AD 220). Covering 75 square kilometers, the salt lake in Gaotai County has a total of 65 million tons of salt reserve. (Photo/ Shi Jingjing)
