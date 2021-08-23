China's procuratorate orders arrest of former vice governor of Gansu

Xinhua) 13:02, August 23, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Song Liang, former vice governor of northwest China's Gansu Province, for suspected bribe-taking.

Song's case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for prosecution following an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said Monday.

The handling of the case is currently underway.

