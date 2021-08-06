China's top procuratorate urges enhancing legal supervision

Xinhua) 10:07, August 06, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has urged all procuratorial organs and personnel across the country to better fulfill their responsibilities in conducting legal supervision.

At a teleconference, the SPP called for efforts to boost the capability, quality and efficacy of legal supervision, and better safeguard judicial impartiality, as per a new guideline issued by the Communist Party of China Central Committee on strengthening legal supervision work of the people's procuratorates.

The SPP stressed efforts to carry out self-supervision and enhance self-discipline, and urged leading officials to lead by example and perform their duties in legal supervision.

Efforts should also be made to improve the efficiency of management and talent training, the SPP said.

