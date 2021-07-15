Home>>
Top procuratorate stipulates punitive damages for food, drug safety, environment violations
(Xinhua) 10:46, July 15, 2021
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- China's top procuratorate on Wednesday issued a document on handling public interest litigations, raising the cost for offenders by applying punitive damages.
The document issued by the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) stipulates that in cases of intentional pollution and ecological destruction involving serious consequences, compensation claims may include punitive damages.
Procuratorial organs may also claim punitive damages against food and drug safety offenders, says the document.
The new rules are expected to be more deterrent to violators, the SPP said in a statement.
