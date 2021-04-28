Lawmakers call for more measures to prevent food waste

Xinhua) 08:55, April 28, 2021

BEIJING, April 27 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers Monday held group discussions to deliberate a draft law on food waste prevention during an ongoing legislative session of the country's top legislature.

The draft was submitted Monday to the National People's Congress Standing Committee for the second reading.

According to the draft, catering service providers could charge customers who leave excessive amounts of food waste a disposal fee, but rates for the charge must be clearly advertised.

During the discussions, lawmakers praised the draft for laying down principles for food consumption and proposed more anti-waste measures to improve the draft.

Lawmaker Han Mei said the minimum charge for private dining rooms set by some restaurants may lead to food waste as diners who eat in private rooms tend to order excessive amounts of food.

Han suggested that the law prohibit restaurants from setting a minimum charge.

Lawmaker Du Xiaoguang suggested encouraging restaurants to offer more smaller-portion food in their takeaway services to give customers more options.

Lawmaker Wang Shangdian said that in addition to fines, the law could also impose compulsory volunteer services as penalties for food wasters.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)