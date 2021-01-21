Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 21, 2021
Chinese lawmakers discuss draft bills on animal epidemic prevention, financial court

(Xinhua)    09:10, January 21, 2021
Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People''s Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, takes part in the group discussion to review several bills, including a draft revision to the Law on Animal Epidemic Prevention, a draft revision to the Administrative Penalty Law and a draft decision on establishing the Beijing Financial Court during the 25th session of the 13th NPC Standing Committee in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 20, 2021. (Xinhua/Gao Jie)

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese lawmakers held group discussions on Wednesday to review several bills, including a draft revision to the Law on Animal Epidemic Prevention and a draft decision on establishing the Beijing Financial Court.

The discussions took place during the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), China's top legislature, with Li Zhanshu, chairman of the NPC Standing Committee, taking part.

The legislators said it is imperative to amend the Law on Animal Epidemic Prevention as the country seeks to better safeguard biosecurity and public health security, and they suggested the draft be passed during the session.

Lawmakers also deliberated a draft revision to the Administrative Penalty Law and a draft decision on establishing the Beijing Financial Court. Suggestions on improving the drafts were raised during the discussions.

They agreed that it is necessary to establish the court to improve China's judicial system for finance-related cases and further enhance the country's say in the international financial judiciary field.


