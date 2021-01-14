Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
Pic story: cured meat business brings profits to villagers

(Xinhua)    16:30, January 14, 2021

Aerial photo shows Ding Shengping (Rear) carrying cured meat products with his employee at his factory in Shangpai Town of Feixi County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 13, 2021. Ding Shengping, 36, opened a small cured meat workshop at his hometown in Feixi County in 2012. From the product development to market promotion, Ding learned everything from scratch. After years of operation, his small workshop has been developed into a large-scale cured meat product processing factory. Last year, Ding's business suffered a brief blow due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, things turned around quickly after he managed to develop more new products and begin to sale his cured meat both online and offline. In 2020, Ding's factory achieved over 10 million yuan (about 1.5 million U.S. dollars) in sales, also providing jobs for more than 20 local villagers. (Xinhua/Liu Junxi)


