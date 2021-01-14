Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Jan 14, 2021
China to boost rural vitalization through four key tasks: official

(Xinhua)    10:40, January 14, 2021

BEIJING, Jan. 13 (Xinhua) -- China will focus on four key tasks to achieve rural vitalization, Liu Huanxin, vice minister of agriculture and rural affairs, told a press conference on Wednesday.

The country will improve its supply of grain and other important agricultural products, focusing on the seed industry and arable land, he said.

More should be done to improve rural industries, such as the agricultural product processing industry, to provide more jobs in rural regions, he continued.

Water supply, logistics, power grid and transport infrastructure will be upgraded and rural public education, hospital and culture services will be enhanced, he said.

The fourth task is boosting rural governance, as this is crucial for rural vitalization, he noted.

Building on a major victory in poverty alleviation, China is ready for a new stage of agricultural and rural development. The country is shifting its rural work focus to all-round rural vitalization.

